Officials: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting at Allen University in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Allen University.
At this point, information about the investigation is extremely limited. However, officials with SLED said this was an officer-involved shooting based on preliminary reports.
Officials with Allen University said the suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect has not been released. Right now, it is unclear if the suspect was a student at Allen University.
Also, there have been no reports of injuries released by officials.
SLED is leading the investigation and working with Allen University Police and the Columbia Police Department to gather more details.
This story will be updated. Check back for details.
