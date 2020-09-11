Shooting investigation underway after 1 injured at Colony Apartments

One person has been injured following a shooting at Colony Apartments on Friday night. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 11, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 10:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.

Officials said a male victim was found around 7 p.m. with life-threatening injuries.

At this point, no other details were released.

