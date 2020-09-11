SCHP investigating deadly single-vehicle collision in Clarendon Co.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sept. 10 on Governor Richardson Road around 10:45 p.m.
Officials say that the driver of a 2007 GMC truck was traveling east when they went off the road to the right and hit a ditch, then a tree and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle during the collision. The driver died at the scene of the incident.
