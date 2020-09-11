9/11 Remembrance Foundation hosts ‘Morning of Remembrance’ ceremony, ‘Wall of Remembrance’ to be unveiled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will honor South Carolina Midlands first responders and military service members during a 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance program.
This event will be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will also celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the dedication of Columbia’s 9/11 Historical Memorial which proudly honors local heroes from the Midlands who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to protecting others.
A “Wall of Remembrance” will be unveiled with the engraved names of South Carolina’s very own heroes, paying a permanent tribute to those who gave their all and ensuring that they will never be forgotten.
University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
A special tribute will be held at the times of each of the three plane strikes on that historic day September 11, 2001 that changed our lives of Americans forever. A Roll Call of the Fallen Heroes will be provided by an Honor Guard, consisting of members of the Military Services and First Responders.
The event will begin at 8 a.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, space and seating is limited for in person attendance of the event. Face masks will be available at the ceremony for those who do not have one.
