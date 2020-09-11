RCSD: Two wanted in connection with robbery at Zaxby’s on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to help identify two men wanted in connection with the robbery of Zaxby’s on Two Notch Road.
On Sept. 6, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 9800 block of Two Notch Road after receiving reports of a robbery.
Employees told deputies that they were closing the restaurant for the night when two men with guns approached them.
The men then separated them, taking one employee to the dumpster area and the other employee into the store.
While inside the store they took cash and the employee’s cell phones.
RCSD released surveillance video of one of the suspects believed to be involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
