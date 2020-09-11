Parents of special needs children beg districts for a face to face option

Scott and Virginia Wells' 7-year-old son is also struggling with virtual learning. Mason is a first-grader at A.C. Moore Elementary in Richland One. “We know he’s fallen behind. It’s not even being worried, it’s a matter of how far has he fallen behind at this point,” explained Virginia. She’s had to put her job on hold to stay home and supervise Mason. “We’re having meltdowns several times a day. I’m not trained to be a teacher. I get just as frustrated as he does,” she said. “I don’t always understand how to redirect him without upsetting him.”