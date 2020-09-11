New Wall of Remembrance to be unveiled during 10th annual Midlands 9/11 ceremony

During the ceremony, “We’re going to follow the exact timeline that those events actually took place on 9/11/2001 and we’ll ring the bell at appropriate times when the planes strike, when the buildings fell,” said Chief Sonefeld, who added that, “The importance here – when we say, ‘South Carolina will never forget,’ it’s not a phrase or a motto. It’s an action word. If you don’t take action to say you never want to forget, you will forget and by not doing this, I’m afraid it’s slipping further and further away from us just saying, 'Oh, it’s that date again.”