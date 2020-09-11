Lexington Co. man charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested and is facing charges for 4 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina’s Attorney General’s Office.
Officials say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Vicente Montes Higuera.
Higuera, 54, is accused of distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
He was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on September 8.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
