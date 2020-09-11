Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Duke

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Duke! He’s an 8-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound who is calm friendly and sweet.
Duke is looking for a home without young children to match his low-key life style. Once he bursts out of his shell, he’s a silly playful boy who LOVES to cuddle! Hugs are his happy place and he even gets along with other dogs.
Duke is treat motivated and eager to learn new skills when snacks are involved so the sky is the limit! Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
