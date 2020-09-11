First Alert Forecast: Tracking wet weather for part of your weekend, also watching Tropical Depression Nineteen

A few tropical waves are worth watching as well. One, located in the western Gulf of Mexico, has a low (30%) chance of development in the next five days as it travels toward the Bay of Campeche. Two waves near the west coast of Africa have a decent chance of development. One has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. It could, in fact, become a tropical depression by the weekend. The other wave has a 40% chance of development.