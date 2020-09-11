First Alert Forecast: Tracking wet weather for part of your weekend, also watching Tropical Depression Nineteen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms will be around. We’re also tracking a lot of activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible (30-40%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
· On Saturday, we’ll have to dodge scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· A few showers are possible Sunday (30%) and possibly a few storms on Monday (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
· Cooler temperatures are expected next week.
· We’re also tracking a lot of activity in the tropics, including Tropical Depression Nineteen. The system is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and impact the northern Gulf Coast next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered rain and storms are possible with a persistent onshore flow. Some areas will see more rain than others. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking more rain and storm chances for your weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.
On Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have to dodge a few scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there. Rain chances are around 60%. Some folks might see more rain than others again. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For Sunday, a few showers are possible, but not for everyone. For now, rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Some wet weather is possible Monday and possibly Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. Behind the front, we’ll see highs dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’re keeping a close eye on a lot of activity in the tropics.
Tropical Depression Nineteen formed east of Florida Friday afternoon. The system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds across South Florida before crossing over into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening into a tropical storm or potentially a hurricane. The system is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast early next week. At this time, it does not look like we’ll see a direct impact here in South Carolina from this storm.
Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. But it is a storm worth watching as it tracks closer to Bermuda next week.
Tropical Storm Rene will continue to stay in the Atlantic Ocean and potentially strengthen.
A few tropical waves are worth watching as well. One, located in the western Gulf of Mexico, has a low (30%) chance of development in the next five days as it travels toward the Bay of Campeche. Two waves near the west coast of Africa have a decent chance of development. One has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. It could, in fact, become a tropical depression by the weekend. The other wave has a 40% chance of development.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers and Storms (30-40%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
