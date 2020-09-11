DHEC: 296 COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 296 cases in schools across the state.
In all, 195 cases reported were students and 101 cases reported were employees.
These cases include both public and private schools.
In the Midlands, there were 45 schools that reported. Here’s a look at the list of those schools with cases in the Midlands:
Clarendon
- Clarendon Hall - less than five student cases
- Laurence Manning Academy - less than five student cases
- Walker-Gamble Elementary - less than five student cases
Fairfield
- Fairfield Central High - less than five student cases
- Geiger Elementary - less than five student cases
Lee
- Robert E. Lee Academy - less than five student cases
Lexington
- Batesburg-Leesville Middle - less than five student cases
- Carolina Springs Middle - less than five student cases
- Centerville Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Dutch Fork Middle - less than five faculty cases
- East Point Academy - less than five student cases
- Green Charter School of the Midlands - less than five student cases
- Lexington Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Meadow Glen Elementary - less than five student cases
- Pelion High - less than five student cases
- River Bluff High - less than five faculty cases
- Seven Oaks Elementary - less than five faculty cases
Newberry
- Little Mountain Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Mid-Carolina High - less than five student cases
- Newberry Middle - less than five student cases, less than five faculty cases
- Pomaria-Garmany Elementary - less than five faculty cases
Orangeburg
- Carver-Edisto Middle - less than five faculty cases
- Marshall Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Orangeburg Prep - less than five student cases
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High - less than five student cases
Richland
- A.C. Flora High - less than five student cases
- Ben Lippen School - less than five student cases
- Catawba Trail Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Cardinal Newman School - less than five student cases
- Hand Middle - less than five faculty cases
- Hammond School - less than five student cases
- Hopkins Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- L.B. Nelson Elementary - less than five student cases
- Muller Road Middle - less than five faculty cases
- Richland Northeast High - less than five student cases
- St. Peter’s Catholic School - less than five student cases
- Spring Valley High - less than five student cases, less than five faculty cases
- Windsor Elementary - less than five faculty cases
Saluda
- Saluda High - less than five student cases
- Saluda Primary - less than five student cases
Sumter
- Archway Academy - less than five student cases
- Crosswell Drive Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Manchester Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Pocalla Springs Elementary - less than five faculty cases
- Wilson Hall - less than five student cases
DHEC included the following “key points” about the school data:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school
- Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools
- At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts
- Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports
- There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
