DHEC announces Dr. Traxler will assume role as interim director of public health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that Dr. Brannon Traxler will assume the role of interim director of public health.
Dr. Traxler was serving as the Chief Medical Officer for South Carolina’s COVID-19 response. She will assume her role as interim director of public health effective immediately.
To support a smooth transition in agency-wide public health operations, Dr. Joan Duwve will stay on with the agency in an advisory role until October 1.
“I have the utmost confidence in Brannon’s ability to lead the state’s public health efforts during these challenging times,” acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor said. “Brannon’s breadth of experience and knowledge in medical practice as a surgeon as well as the Chief Medical Officer for the state’s COVID-19 response uniquely positions her for this critical role and I look forward to our continued work together.”
A native of Greenville, S.C., Dr. Traxler is trained and board-certified in general surgery. She previously practiced as a surgeon in South Carolina before changing her specialty focus to public health, serving as a physician for DHEC in the areas of infectious disease surveillance and control and emergency preparedness and response.
Dr. Traxler earned her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and her Master of Public Health degree from George Washington University. She received her undergraduate degree in microbiology at the Clemson University Honors College.
Dr. Joan Duwve announced her decision to move on from her role as the agency’s public health director yesterday evening.
“Understandably, Joan has made a career decision that she feels is in the best interest of her family and we respect this decision,” said acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor said. “Joan is a brilliant physician who is passionate about public health and we greatly appreciate the time she spent with DHEC as our director of public health. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
