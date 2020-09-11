Coroner identifies person killed in Bishopville shooting

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police have launched a homicide investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred in Lee County on September 9.
At least one person was shot and killed in Bishopville, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department confirmed.
The Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 18-year-old Zaki M Lovely.
SLED and the Bishopville Police Department are investigating.
Few other details are known at this time.
Despite rumors, SLED said this shooting did not involve a police officer.
This story will be updated.
