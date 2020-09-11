Clemson unveils ‘UNITY’ design created by student-athletes in hopes of invoking social change

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Student-athletes at Clemson University have come together to create a campaign in hopes of using their platform to invoke social change.
The Tigers have created a “UNITY” design in hopes of influencing fans and other schools to embrace diversity.
“We hope this design creates more conversations within Clemson homes,” said Clemson assistant directors of student-athlete development Anthony Hines. “Whether it’s with a peer or someone in your family, we hope that conversations happen about what’s happening around the world and how we can change it.”
The idea, according to university officials, came up during a Tigers Unite town hall meeting that took place in July.
“We wanted to have a visual representation that Clemson Athletics stands with minority groups and against oppression,” said Clemson cross country and track and field athletes Amelia Jones. “We wanted to show that the injustices are still going on.”
The design will be worn by student-athletes on shirts during game days.
The shirts can be purchased at ClemsonTigers.com. A portion of the proceeds will funnel back into the Clemson community or a nonprofit organization selected and voted upon by the student-athletes.
