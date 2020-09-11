Camden Fire Department holds 9/11 remembrance walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Fire Department held its first 9/11 walk Friday morning.
The walk was in honor of the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
Camden Fire, along with Lugoff Fire and Kershaw County Fire Service, embarked on a 5-mile route from the Lugoff Fire Department to Camden Fire Department along Highway 1.
Firefighters were encouraged to bring a flag to carry during the walk to help increase our visibility and spread the mission of remembering.
The idea for the walk came from engineer DeJuan Warren after returning home from a yearlong deployment in Romania. Warren, an engineer at the Camden Fire Department, wanted to do something to remember the firefighters and victims of 9/11.
