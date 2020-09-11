‘Awakening Blast of the Shofar’ event to be held on State House steps, pushing for country to return to biblical roots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend a group will be gathering on the State House steps to push for our country to return to Biblical roots.
The event being dubbed “Awakening Blast of the Shofar” is organized by Gates to Zion Ministries, located in West Columbia, S.C. It will be held Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.
“We have people who are scattered throughout this state that are coming to support this, so we are really praying that there is move of God among His people,” event organizer Jan O’Dell said.
“Our desire is that we stand up, and be heard that our country was founded on biblical principles, and we have given away those biblical principles in so many institutions, socio-economical institutions in this country,” Craig O’Dell said.
“You can come out on Sunday at 3 o’clock and make your voice heard. You can take a stand, and we together can make a change,” Jan said.
If you have a shofar you can bring one along, but it’s not required. The event is scheduled to run until about 5 p.m.
