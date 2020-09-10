Search underway for tiger spotted in east Tennessee

Knoxville tiger on the loose
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 10, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:44 PM

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Several agencies are on the lookout for a tiger on the loose in east Knox County, Tennessee, but where it came from is a mystery.

A deputy reportedly spotted the Tiger Wednesday night in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Tiger spotted in East Knox County. See link below to our News Room for more information. https://knoxsheriff.org/bolo-east-knox-tiger-alert/

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Knoxville police dispatch said there was a reported sighting of the tiger around 7 a.m. Thursday near Thorngrove Pike in Knoxville. Crews went to the area to investigate. Overnight, officials said they received multiple calls about possible sightings around John Sevier Highway near Thorngrove Pike and on Bales Lane.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a trap baited with chickens is set and if the tiger is caught it will be transported to Tiger Haven, a big cat rescue in Roane County. TWRA said it’s unclear where the tiger came from, but Zoo Knoxville officials said it’s not one of theirs.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency set a humane trap baited with chicken to catch a tiger on the loose in Knox County Sept. 10, 2020.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency set a humane trap baited with chicken to catch a tiger on the loose in Knox County Sept. 10, 2020. (Source: WVLT)

Tiger Haven and Little Ponderosa Zoo also said all of their tigers are accounted for.

The sheriff’s office said officials with animal control, KPD, Air Watch, TWRA and Tiger Haven are working to capture the tiger.

Copyright 2020 WMC/WVLT. All rights reserved.