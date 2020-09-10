SCDC: Death of 61-year-old inmate at Broad River Correctional associated with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 61-year-old inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution who died earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Officials with SCDC said Terry Lee Alewine had several underlying health conditions but previously tested negative for the virus. Following his death on September 8, Alewine tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Broad River Correctional has 336 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 28 among staff members. Across the state, 1,932 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 966 have recovered and 945 are active cases.
Alewine’s death becomes the 21st in South Carolina associated with the virus. This is Broad River Correctional’s fifth inmate death associated with COVID-19. It is the fourth virus-related death of an inmate in the last seven days at the institution.
