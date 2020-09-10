RCSD in search of missing 14-year-old in need of medication

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 14-year-old Nyaisa Branham.
Deputies said Nyaisa left her home in Hopkins at night on September 7 and hasn’t been in contact with her family since.
Nyaisa is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 230, according to the sheriff’s department. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on her forehead and under her nose.
Officials said Nyaisa takes medications that she does not have with her.
If you have any information about Nyaisa’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
