RCSD responds to criticism of man’s arrest after video surfaces online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A video shared on social media captured the arrest of a man in north Columbia that some people think is controversial.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Monticello Road near the Interstate 20 overpass.
Deputies say someone called them to report a man at a gas station asking people for a ride, claiming his car had been stolen.
When deputies got there, they say the man -- Rashad Alexander -- took off running.
Deputies caught up to him and that’s when a passerby began recording cell phone video (seen above).
It shows the man on the ground flailing his arms around in the middle of the road, with two deputies at his side.
Deputies say he was resisting arrest by locking his arms and hands, so they hit his hands to break his hold.
In the video, deputies are seen eventually moving the man to the sidewalk after they put handcuffs on him.
Alexander, 28, faces a list of charges including public disorderly conduct, refusing to leave a private property, simple assault and two counts of resisting arrest.
He’s also facing charges after EMTs accused him of spitting on them while they tried to check him for injuries.
Deputies took him to the hospital to be evaluated. When he’s released, he will be booked into jail.
