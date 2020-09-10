NC deputy in critical condition; suspect killed in early morning shootout

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - A Henderson County sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shootout early Thursday.
Deputies got a 911 call around 2:50 a.m. Thursday about someone possibly breaking into a car at a home on Bethea Drive near Hendersonville, Johnny Duncan Jr. with the sheriff’s office said.
“The original caller stated shots were being exchanged between the homeowner and suspects,” Duncan said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found a suspect and a vehicle.
A suspect then started shooting at deputies, according to Duncan.
At 3:04 a.m., a Henderson County deputy was shot. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect, Duncan said.
The deputy was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition, according to Duncan.
The sheriff’s office has not released the deputy’s name or the identity of the suspect.
Drivers are asked to avoid Asheville Highway near Piney Ridge Drive as the investigation continues.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
Jeremy Troy tells WYFF4 News he was working late at CarSmart Direct when he heard a single gunshot at around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Then, he said he heard a series of gunshots from what sounded like a different caliber weapon. Troy says about 45 minutes later, deputies arrived, sped down Piney Ridge Drive and blocked off the no-outlet neighborhood. Then, he says he heard more gunfire.
"Shortly there after that, one of the squad cars came - and he was driving very erratically, Troy said, “He kind of ran over the grass here and he pulled off just 100 yards from here across the road and the officer said, ‘I need help,’ the officer screamed, ‘I need help’.”
Troy said he ran into his office to grab keys to a car so he could transport the injured deputy to safety, but when he got back to the side of the highway, EMS and a fire truck were assisting the deputy.
“I got out of the way...within 5 minutes, there must have been 100 cops here. It was...it was crazy,” he said.
An update is expected from police around 3 p.m. Thursday.
