Dr. Deborah Birx praises UofSC response to COVID-19 during visit to Columbia
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listens as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Laurel Mallory | September 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 2:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, is in Columbia on Thursday.

Birx has become a household name during her time on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

She spoke with University of South Carolina leadership, state and local officials, and local health care professionals at a round table discussion.

After that, she addressed the public and took questions from reporters.

Dr. Birx in Columbia

