High school teacher in Sumter Co. accused of having sex with student

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher at Crestwood High School has been arrested and charged by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with sexual battery of a student between the ages of 16 and 17.
Authorities with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old John Louis Tricoche is accused of having sex with a Crestwood student at two different locations between November 1, 2019, and April 11, 2020.
“The charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable,” said Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox. “This teacher’s alleged actions do not represent the values of our dedicated educators in Sumter School District. We hold our employees to a high standard of trust, integrity, and character, and those standards have been violated.”
If convicted, Tricoche could serve up to five years in prison for each count.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of the article noted that Tricoche was a former teacher at Crestwood High based on information provided by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The error has been corrected.
