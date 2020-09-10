Heroin, meth trafficking investigation reveals money laundering of Paycheck Protection Program loan, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering scheme involving funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced the indictment which charges the group with laundering more than $750,000 in fraudulently obtained funds, including more than $390,000 from a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
Officials say the defendants laundered the money in several ways, including through a casino.
McCoy said the case started as an investigation in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force that targeted high-level heroin and methamphetamine traffickers in Greenville.
During the course of the initial OCDETF investigation, agents learned that some of the drug trafficking targets were also engaging in wire fraud and money laundering, officials said.
According to the indictment unsealed today, Christopher Agard, of Marietta, Georgia, utilized his business, Wild Stylz Entertainment, LLC, to launder the proceeds of fraud schemes.
As part of the scheme, Henry Duffield of Belton, who was recruited by Steve Lewis, allowed Agard to transfer $378,000 of fraud proceeds unrelated to PPP loans from the Wild Stylz business account to be deposited into Duffield’s business account, the indictment said.
In return, Duffield received a portion of the proceeds.
Officials say after the proceeds were deposited, Roosevelt Hunt (who has pleaded guilty to related charges), Jeremy Latourneau and Derick Keane, of Spartanburg, withdrew the funds from Duffield’s account by converting $200,000 in business checks to chips at a casino. After gambling for less than two hours, Hunt, Keane, and Latourneau cashed out from the casino and left with approximately $198,750 in cash.
According to the documents filed with the court, in May 2020, Agard submitted a fraudulent Wild Stylz PPP loan application, along with fraudulent supporting documents that made numerous false and misleading statements about Wild Stylz’s number of employees and payroll expenses.
Officials say Agard received a loan of more than $395,000 and disseminated the fraudulently obtained funds to other members of the conspiracy through various means.
The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%.
Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities.
“Taxpayer funds from the Paycheck Protection Program were supposed to keep businesses open and provide money for workers during these difficult times,” said Jody Norris, special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office of the FBI. “These subjects allegedly schemed and stole money meant for our fellow citizens in need. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek out and arrest others who commit these despicable COVID-related crimes.”
Anyone with information about potential attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at this link.
According to the Department of Justice, the indictment marks the 50th PPP fraud case to date across the country.
