First Alert Forecast: Wet weather for your weekend, also watching the tropics as the peak of hurricane season arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your umbrella nearby! We’re tracking more showers and storms for your weekend. We’re also watching the tropics as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season arrives.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few widely scattered showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
· On Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are 50% chance. Some areas will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
· Scattered showers and storms are in your weekend forecast as well (50-60%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· Cooler temperatures are expected next week. · We’ve reached the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
· We’re also tracking a lot of activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered rain and isolated storms are possible with a persistent onshore flow, which is pushing in tropical moisture from the ocean. Rain chances are around 20-300%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking more rain and storm chances into your weekend.
On Friday, with more moisture coming in from that onshore flow, we’ll see scattered showers and storms here and there in the Midlands. For now. rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wet weather is expected for your weekend. In fact, we’ll see scattered showers and storms Saturday (60% chance) and Sunday (50% chance). Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Some wet weather is possible Monday and Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. Behind the front, we’ll see highs dropping into the low 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on a lot of activity in the tropics as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season arrives September 10.
Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. But it is a storm worth watching as it tracks closer to the east coast of the U.S. by next week.
Tropical Storm Rene will continue to stay in the Atlantic Ocean and strengthen.
A few tropical waves are worth watching as well. One, located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, has a low (20%) chance of development in the next five days. Another wave near the Bahamas has a medium (40%) chance of development.
Also, two waves near the west coast of Africa have a decent chance of development. One has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. It could, in fact, become a tropical depression by the weekend. The other wave has a 40% chance of development.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50-60%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Early (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.