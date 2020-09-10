Ex-teacher at Crestwood HS accused of having sex with student

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A former teacher at Crestwood High School has been arrested and charged by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with sexual battery of a student between the ages of 16 and 17.
Authorities said 23-year-old John Louis Tricoche is accused of having sex with a Crestwood student at two different locations between November 1, 2019, and April 11, 2020.
“The charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable,” said Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox. “This teacher’s alleged actions do not represent the values of our dedicated educators in Sumter School District. We hold our employees to a high standard of trust, integrity, and character, and those standards have been violated.”
If convicted, Tricoche could serve up to five years in prison for each count.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.