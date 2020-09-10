Deputies: Man damaged church during attempted break-in, slept in church van

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on surveillance video damaging a church in Holly Hill during an attempted break-in.
Deputies were called to New Galilee Christian Church on August 26 after worshippers reported damage to the church.
Parishioners reported shattered windows at the church along with a parking sign torn from its post. Officials said a window on the church van was also damaged.
After watching the surveillance video, deputies learned the suspect slept in the church van after breaking the window on the driver’s side of the van.
Authorities said the suspect was a white man who was not wearing a shirt. No further details about the suspect’s appearance were provided.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
