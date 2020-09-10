Deputies find missing 21-year-old Lugoff man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says a missing man from Lugoff has been found.
Terrance Lamar Clark, 21, had last been seen three days ago in Myrtle Beach, and had not been in touch with his family.
According to an incident report, Clark was arrested on Sept. 6.
After being released on a personal recognizance bond the next day, he contacted his father by phone. During the call, Clark said he was at a local Walmart. His father told officials that he sent Clark money to get home, but he never heard back from him after the call.
On Thursday, officials said Clark was found and is safe.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.