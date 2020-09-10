Charleston County deputy hurt in crash is now able to walk again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy seriously hurt in a crash on the Don Holt bridge two months ago is now able to walk again.
Deputy Mike Costanzo is being treated at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and released a statement on Wednesday.
“I have been rehabilitating during my time at Shepherd Center, and I am very appreciative of the staff here," Costanzo said. "I am able to walk again, and my motivation is to get back to serving as a deputy sheriff. I can see and feel all of the love and support from everyone in Charleston. I am so grateful.”
Just two weeks after the crash, Costanzo told his fellow deputies he would be back at the sheriff’s office on Oct. 15.
No charges have been filed in connection to the July 1 crash. A tow truck driver named Will Ellis was killed.
His family is now suing two drivers involved in the crash.
State troopers say no charges have been formally filed as of yet.
