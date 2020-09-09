Sumter Co. coroner says report that child died from COVID-19 was wrong

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two days after state officials said a child in Sumter County died from COVID-19, the county’s coroner said the report was wrong.
Coroner Robbie Baker said his office was not made aware of a child passing from COVID-19, so he reached out to the Department of Health and Environmental Control about it.
DHEC reported Monday that there was a pediatric death confirmed in Sumter County on Sept. 3. A pediatric death is someone who was 17 or younger. (Click here to see DHEC’s report.)
Baker said DHEC looked into the report after he contacted them, and found there was a mistake.
DHEC told Baker the person who died was in their 80s, and not a child at all, he said.
The agency has not yet responded to WIS' requests for comment.
WIS is working to determine which office made the error and how the report was released to the public without further review, since pediatric deaths are very uncommon.
