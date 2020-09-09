SC governor, education leaders announce ‘intermediate solution’ for virtual learning in rural areas

Here’s how datacasting works. Teachers and staff work together to put the education material in a format that can be sent out. The data is sent over the SCETV broadcast signal, and the signal is sent directly to a student’s device and they can access the material. All students need is a computer or tablet, an antenna, and a receiver, and teachers will be able to send educational materials over a broadcast signal. It’s a solution that thousands of families without broadband internet access need.