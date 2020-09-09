RCSD searching for suspect in Clemson Road Circle K robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Circle K located at 90 Clemson Rd.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The clerk said that the suspect entered the store and walked around asking random questions. The suspect then brought items to the counter and asked for four cigarette cartons.
The clerk placed the cartons on his side of the counter and then the suspect reached over and grabbed three of the cartons before running out of the store. The clerk chased after the man and attempted to put him in a headlock when he caught him outside.
The suspect then mentioned that he had a firearm and would shoot. The clerk released the man, who then escaped into a dark four door vehicle. The direction the suspect went is unknown.
The suspect is described as an older black man, wearing a black short sleeve shirt and has a narcotics anonymous emblem on his key chain.
Anyone who can identify the man or has any information is asked to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip on crimesc.com or the P3 Tips App.
