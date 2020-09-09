Ohio police find body of child presumed to be missing 3-year-old boy; mother taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police have found what is believed by be the body of Braylen Noble, the 3-year-old boy who was reported missing nearly a week ago.
Investigators told 19 News affiliate WTVG that the body was found on Wednesday in the pool of the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments complex where the boy and his mother lived.
Police said the pool and surrounding areas were previously thoroughly searched by investigators, private groups, K-9 and cadaver dogs without any outcome.
Noble’s mother was taken into custody after the body was found, according to WTVG. No criminal charges have been announced against her at this time.
The Toledo Police Department, as well as agents from the FBI and surrounding law enforcement departments resumed the search on Wednesday, which was the sixth day of the operation.
Noble, who has been described as nonverbal, went missing from the area of Gibraltar Heights Drive in Toledo on Sept. 4.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County coroner to confirm the identify of the body that has been recovered.
This is a developing story.
