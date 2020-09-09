Former ‘Polio Pioneer’ volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial, encourages others to do the same

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Across South Carolina, some people are rolling up their sleeves for science.
Major drug companies are racing to get a safe and effective vaccine approved by the end of the year or early next year. Some of them are recruiting or planning to recruit participants from South Carolina.
One of those participants is Beth Dragon. The 73-year-old woman who lives in Greenville recently received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine created by the pharmaceutical company Moderna. She describes getting the vaccine as a good experience.
However, she is no stranger to clinical trials. More than 60 years ago, Dragon was part of a vaccine trial to prevent polio. Now, the “Polio Pioneer” felt the urge to get an early version of another potentially life-saving shot.
“I did it before and I survived,” Dragon said.
According to the research center working with Moderna, the group hopes 1,500 of the 30,000 people in the study come from the Upstate.
Dragon joined after coming across an ad for the study and felt healthy enough to volunteer. She was tested twice for COVID-19 and results came back negative both times.
“I said, ‘You know, I have less to lose than a lot of people. Why not?’” she said.
The trial is a double-blind study, which means Dragon and the administrators at the lab don’t know whether she received the actual vaccine or a placebo. But after feeling some effects after receiving both doses, she thinks she was given the vaccine.
“I’ve had some side effects, but they weren’t horrific and they didn’t last a long, long time...a few days of discomfort [that might] prevent people from getting an awful disease,” she said.
Dragon lives alone and has no family in South Carolina, so she was worried about what she would do if she was infected with coronavirus. The trial has cured that fear.
Dragon now has a card in her wallet with a number she can call 24 hours a day if she is feeling sick or ill.
“If I get sick now, they all take care of me. They will test me for COVID. They will give me a virtual visit every day. So, it’s a win-win- for me,” she said.
In addition to the support and the up to $1,800 reimbursement, volunteering has been a bright spot for Dragon in the middle of a difficult time.
“I feel like I am doing something to help. When you get a little older, when you’re not as strong and fit as you were at one time you feel kind of helpless,” she said.
But doctors said she is doing more than helping. She is being a hero.
“The safe action would be too simply wait, but these volunteers are pioneers and patriots. Helping our country return to normal,” Dr. Michael Schmidt, an immunologist with MUSC, said.
Schmidt added that vaccine trial volunteers are supposed to look like the country as a whole, so everyone who is healthy and interested should consider signing up.
“The question we are asking is if the vaccine is safe for everyone...and does it work,” he said. “Until we have a vaccine that can protect most of the globe we are still going to be wearing masks and washing hands,” he added.
If you’re interested in the Moderna vaccine trial and want to learn more, visit this link.
Although recruiting is currently paused, if someone near the Lowcountry area wants to participate or learn more about the AstraZeneca trial, they can visit this link.
