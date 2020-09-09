First Alert Forecast: Tracking more rain in the Midlands and closely watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your umbrella handy! We’re tracking more showers and storms in the Midlands. Some of that rain is coming from the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re keeping a close eye on Invest 94-L as it moves toward the Carolinas. It will bring on/off scattered rain and storms to our area over the next couple of days. · Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible (40-50%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday (30%). Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· By Friday, rain chances are back up to 50% chance. Some areas will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Storms are in your weekend forecast as well (50-60%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking more activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and some scattered rain and isolated storms due in part to a front that remains parked along the coast and an onshore flow bringing in tropical moisture from the ocean. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking more rain and storm chances over the next couple of days, with some influence from the tropics from Invest 94-L.
Invest 94-L is expected to continue moving northwest toward the Carolinas Thursday into Friday. While it has a low chance of developing into a named storm in the next two days, we will still see some impacts from this system in the form of tropical moisture and downpours on and off. Some areas will see more rain than others.
On Thursday, we’re only expecting about a 30% chance of wet weather in the Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It will be humid.
We’ll see more of that onshore flow Friday, with more tropical moisture potentially influencing our forecast. We’ll see scattered showers and storms. For now. rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A few more showers and storms are your forecast Saturday and Sunday (50-60% chance). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics.
Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Tropical Storm Rene will continue to stay in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and strengthen.
Again, we’re watching Invest 94L, which has a chance of developing a storm in the next couple of days. The system is drifting toward the Carolina. Whether it’s named or not, we could see some of the system’s moisture courtesy of an onshore flow over the next couple of days here in the Palmetto State. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40-50%). Low temperatures in the 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain and Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Shower Possible South (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
