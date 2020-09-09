Deputies seek missing 21-year-old Lugoff man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 21-year-old Terrance Lamar Clark.
Officials said Clark was last seen three days ago in Myrtle Beach, but he has not been in touch with his family. Authorities said his cellphone is also not in service.
If you have any information about Terrance’s whereabouts, please call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
You may also contact Detective Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.
