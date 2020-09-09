Columbia Police reports 6 violations 2 weeks into party crackdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rental properties in Columbia have new rules, and the consequences are already playing out.
In late August, the Columbia City Council approved a change to the city’s rental codes. It made violating a state or local health order a “serious offense.”
Council members designed the move to crack down on large parties. If cited for a violation, landlords could have 10 points put toward their property’s rental permit.
If the landlords accumulate 15 points in a year on the permit for a property, the permit could be revoked.
The Columbia Police Department is reporting it has issued six different violations related to the new rules, and all six will result in 10 points.
CPD spokesperson Jennifer Timmons sent WIS the following addresses:
- 309 Heyward Street
- 111 S. Williams Street
- 510 Heyward Street (three units at Granby Mill)
- 1426 Main Street (The Hub)
The Hub sent the following statement:
“The health and safety of our residents is paramount to us at Hub Columbia. We are in full support of City of Columbia Code of Ordinances, Section 5-330 and working diligently to comply and encourage our residents to do the same through regular communication via email and our app.
We’ve monitored and maintained stringent health and safety protocols throughout our properties, but to get this pandemic under control, we understand it will require continued vigilance and collaboration with all members within our community.
Hub Columbia is continuing our collaboration with DHEC and hosting another free COVID-19 Testing event from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 to our residents.
We will continue to cooperate with the City to ensure health and safety measures are continuously monitored and evaluated to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Richland County Assessor’s records show the remaining properties are owned by PMC Property Group based in Philadelphia.
Each property will be assessed the 10 points individually.
The group has not yet returned a request for comment.
CPD Capt. P.J. Blendowski said officers traditionally respond to noise complaints, and the Code Enforcement Division then issues citations based on officers' reports and observations.
Blendowski oversees the CPD’s South District encompassing the Five Points area and said the number of parties in the area has risen since July.
“Obviously with the governor’s order it’s changed the landscape in Five Points as far as crowd size and the hours that the businesses are open down there,” he said. “With the governor’s order, it has made it a little more challenging one, to cover Five points and also two, to cover the increase in house parties across the region.”
Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order in July prohibiting alcohol sales past 11 p.m.
The City of Columbia published an FAQ on the new rules. You can view them by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.