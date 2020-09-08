Victim of fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield County identified

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The name of the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield County on Sept. 6 has been released.
Bruce Antonio Gibbs, 33, of Winnsboro was struck by an Chevy Impala on 11th Street near Maple Street in Winnsboro.
Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCHP is still working to identify the driver of the Chevy Impala. They say the vehicle could have possible headlight damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
