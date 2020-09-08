SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in 3 vehicle collision on I-20 East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SCHP is investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles that occurred on Sept. 7 on I-20 East near the 73 mile marker (SC 277 to I-77 N Charlotte-Columbia exit).
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling east on I-20 when they reduced their speed to enter the middle lane. Taje Mack, the driver of a 2012 Dodge Avenger, was unable to stop and hit the driver of the Nissan Altima from behind.
After the impact, the Nissan Altima ran into the far right lane and was hit in the rear again by the driver of a 2018 Ford Fiesta.
The driver of the Nissan Altima died from the collision and Mack received non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fiesta was not injured in the collision.
This is a developing story.
