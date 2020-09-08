SCDC releases update on 2nd COVID death at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the death of another inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution who died from coronavirus complications on Sept. 7.
This updated information came just after WIS-TV’s initial reporting of one death at Broad River Correctional.
Sam Harold Smith, 78, died Sunday, Sept. 6 at an outside hospital. Officials say that he had several underlying medical conditions as well. Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 21 and was then hospitalized on Aug. 26.
This is SCDC’s 19th inmate death associated with COVID-19.
Currently there are 346 inmates and 52 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Broad River Correctional, according to SCDC officials.
Of those numbers, 17 inmates and 24 staff members have recovered.
Systemwide, 1,886 of SCDC’s 16,081 inmates have tested positive of coronavirus. Of the 1,886 inmates who have tested positive, 866 have recovered and 1,020 are active cases.
Within SCDC’s system, 104 active cases are among staff members.
Officials with the department say that they are working closely with DHEC to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage staff and inmates.
You can visit www.doc.sc.gov for further updates on SCDC’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
