Richland Co. Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Rivers Edge Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.
Officers were dispatched to the Rivers Edge Apartments located at 1 Catawba Circle around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot with serious bodily injuries. EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Stephen Michael Seegars of Orangeburg.
An autopsy concluded that Seegars died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators have talked with potential witnesses and collected evidence from the scene. They are working to determine if surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the incident or the crime itself.
Anyone with any information is asked to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
