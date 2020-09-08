More UofSC students in quarantine as cases on campus rise, here’s a look inside

Howard believes the coronavirus situation on campus is “alarming,” and she thinks changes need to be made now. “I don’t think it’s under control right now,” she said. “I know that a lot of other universities around the country have been going online for like two weeks to do kind of a stay at home order for a two week period to try to get everything under control to continue having a normal semester. I think that’s probably our best option to just switch all online for two weeks. Tell all students to stay at home, and see if we can get it back under control.”