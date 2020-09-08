Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities have arrested a man following a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County earlier this month.
Officials have charged 35-year-old Timothy Thompson with leaving the scene of a death.
According to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Bruce Antonio Gibbs of Winnsboro was struck by a Chevy Impala on 11th Street near Maple Street in Winnsboro.
Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation.
