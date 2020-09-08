Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield County

September 8, 2020

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities have arrested a man following a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County earlier this month.

Officials have charged 35-year-old Timothy Thompson with leaving the scene of a death.

According to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Bruce Antonio Gibbs of Winnsboro was struck by a Chevy Impala on 11th Street near Maple Street in Winnsboro.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

