Lex-Rich Five 3rd grader is ready for the new school year, says she likes wearing a mask

“I’m a little nervous just because of her own health issues and knowing that she needs that one-on-one, also. That’s the reason why I chose the hybrid model,” said Duke who added that, “I don’t want any setbacks for her. I don’t want to take my own nervousness about, oh will she not be able to succeed? Will I be able to help her? If she’s staying at home, will I be able to give her that one-on-one that she needs when it comes to her speech, her reading?”