First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain and thunder in the Midlands today and closely watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ll see plenty of clouds and some on/off showers throughout the day today. There’s even a chance of some thunder this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect on and off showers today with cooler temps in the low 80s. 60% chance of rain and some thunder.
· Scattered showers and potential storms are possible Thursday and Friday (40% chance). Again, some areas will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Storms are in your weekend forecast as well (50-60%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got plenty of clouds today and a stalled front off the coast of South Carolina and a tropical wave to further east will supply us with moisture increasing our chances of rain to 60%. Expect some thunder as well. Some locations will see around a tenth of an inch and some around a half inch of rain. Higher rain totals are expected within thunderstorms that form. Highs are in the low 80s.
Thursday there’s an upper level high pressure system over Western Tennessee that will inhibit some of our shower activity, so I’ve lowered the chance of rain to 40% with mostly cloudy skies still expected as the tropical wave (Invest 94L) approaches from the east. With a few more peeks of sun we see highs reach 87.
The high pressure system moves over New England and scoops up some moisture for us on Friday from the Atlantic. This increases our chances of rain to 60%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
That same high will continue to funnel in moisture for Saturday. Expect a 50% chance of rain and storms, especially in the afternoon. Lows are in teh low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Rene has weakened into a tropical depression over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The system will continue to stay out to sea and strengthen again.
We’re also watching Invest 94L, which has a low chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The system is well south of Bermuda, but it is drifting toward the U.S. Whether it’s named or not, we could see some of the system’s moisture courtesy of an onshore flow over the next few days here in the Palmetto State. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Today: Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain and Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
