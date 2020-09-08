First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain and storms in the Midlands and closely watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms in the Midlands. We’re also watching the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers/storms are possible late (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. clear skies.
· Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday. Rain chances are around 60%. Some areas will see more rain than others. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
· Scattered showers and potential storms are possible Thursday and Friday (50% chance). Again, some areas will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Storms are in your weekend forecast as well (40-50%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and the potential for an isolated shower or storm, especially east, later tonight as a front remains parked along the coast. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Have your rain gear handy! We’re tracking increasing rain and storm chances over the next few days, with some influence potentially from the tropics from Invest 94L.
On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see scattered showers and storms here and there during the day with an onshore flow. That flow might tap into some tropical moisture from time to time. Rain chances are around 60% for now. We’ll let you know whether or not we post an Alert Day for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
We’ll see more of that onshore flow for Thursday and Friday, with more tropical moisture potentially influencing our forecast. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. But for now. rain chances are around 50%. We’ll see scattered showers and storms. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A few more showers and storms are your forecast Saturday and Sunday (40-50% chance). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. Tropical Storm Rene has already passed over the Cape Verde Islands with rain, storms and strong winds. The system will continue to stay out to sea.
We’re also watching Invest 94L, which has a medium chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The system is well south of Bermuda, but it is drifting toward the U.S. Whether it’s named or not, we could see some of the system’s moisture courtesy of an onshore flow over the next few days here in the Palmetto State. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Late (20-30%). Low temperatures in the 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain and Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
