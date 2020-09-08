First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain and storms in the Midlands and closely watching the tropics

We’re also watching Invest 94L, which has a medium chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The system is well south of Bermuda, but it is drifting toward the U.S. Whether it’s named or not, we could see some of the system’s moisture courtesy of an onshore flow over the next few days here in the Palmetto State. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.