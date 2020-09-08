Fairfield County says they’ve had a ‘very good experience’ after three weeks of school

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After Governor McMaster recommended all South Carolina public schools return to in-person learning, Fairfield County Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green called the proposal potentially, “disastrous for our community.”
Fairfield county is partially rural, so it can be difficult for people to get tested for coronavirus or receive quality healthcare. It is 57% Black, according to the Census, so it serves a community that has been disproportionately impacted by the virus. Further, Fairfield is considered to be an area with a high transmission rate, according to DHEC.
Despite challenges, three weeks into the school year, Fairfield County found a formula that works for them.
“Although there have been some challenges, it has been a very good experience so far,” Green said.
Green gives a lot of credit to the success to the students who walk the halls of the county’s nine schools.
“They are waking up dressed, eager to learn each and every morning. And that has been so refreshing for people who worried our young people would rise to the occasion,” he said.
At Fairfield Central High, Principal Tracie Swilley started the year by doing what she does best: educating her students.
The school allows students to learn in-person class if they need to or at their parent’s request or they can stay home and study virtually.
Swilley said during the first week she was focusing on creating a routine for all students and making safety a priority at school.
“I gave them a week of reminders so they know what the expectations are,” Swilley said. “The biggest thing was teaching them the proper way to wear the mask. So not under your nose,” she added.
Swilley laughs that “noses in” became her shorthand for reminding students walking through the halls to wear their masks properly. But, she doesn’t need to remind any students where to put their noses anymore.
During the first week, Swilley reminded students if they wanted to go to prom, football games, or have a normal graduation they need to be responsible now, but she realized they were already thinking that way.
“They want to get back to normal as much as possible, so that’s what we are encouraging them on and that’s how we got them to buy-in,” she explained.
However, she said while it took a week for her to establish a new routine and make the motivations clear, she never had to impart on her students the gravity of this time.
“I think every kid in this building knows someone who has been infected with COVID. I think they understand now that it’s not exempt from young people, it’s not exempt from old people. Some have lost loved ones to COVID. So they understand the importance of it,” she said.
Swilley sees two silver linings in the current situation.
The first is she is using the pandemic as a moment to teach her students to be leaders and role models in their community.
Sophomore Ava Ingaro said she feels comfortable telling her classmates to wear their masks if they forget.
She said she is conscious of the fact that she wearing it not just to protect her classmates but all the at-risk people they come in contact with in their personal lives.
“If the kids buy into it they share with their peers, who will then share with others and they will share with their parents, tell my parents to wear the mask,” Swilley said.
The second benefit of the time is increased parent involvement. Swilley laughs about a moment at the end of the summer when she tried to organize a virtual meeting for parents ahead of the semester, only to realize her Zoom account had a 100 person limit. She quickly pivoted to Facebook Live and had about 400 viewers at one point.
“A lot of times as soon as they get into high school, parental involvement tends to go down a little bit, but I have had the opportunity to speak to so many more parents,” she said.
Unfortunately, this hybrid has also revealed a barrier to learning for some of her students. While Fairfield Central has received mobile internet hotspots for their students who want to learn from home but don’t have access to the internet, these devices rely on cell towers to give people access.
Swilley said the hotspots don’t work for some of her students who live in areas without reliable cell phone reception.
“That’s a big struggle,” she said.
While the school has found other technologies to help these students, the very last resort for these students could be printed work packets.
These packets haven’t been distributed yet, but Swilley fears if it does ever come to that they aren’t equal to the education students with internet access are receiving.
However, Swilley says her students are strong, she is proud of all of her Fairfield Central Griffins during these difficult times.
“Once you are a real griffin you are a griffin for life,” she said.
