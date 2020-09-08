DHEC reports 233 COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Twice a week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control updates the number of COVID-19 cases across the state associated with grade schools.
Both public and private schools are included in these numbers.
The number of cases in each school is cumulative -- meaning it’s the total number of cases since the fall semester began and not just active cases.
Tuesday, DHEC says a total of 233 cases have been reported in K-12 schools in South Carolina.
Of those, 138 were students and 95 were employees.
In the Midlands, 27 schools in 11 districts are reporting cases. They are:
- Clarendon 3:
- East Clarendon Middle-High: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Walker-Gamble Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Fairfield:
- Geiger Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lee:
- Robert E. Lee Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington 1:
- Centerville Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Lexington Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- River Bluff High: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Lexington 3:
- Batesburg-Leesville Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Newberry:
- Little Mountain Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Newberry Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Pomaria-Garmany Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Orangeburg:
- Carver Edisto Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Felton Laboratory Charter School: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Marshall Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Orangeburg Preparatory Schools: fewer than 5 student cases
- Richland 1:
- A.C. Flora High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Cardinal Newman School: fewer than 5 student cases
- Hand Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Hopkins Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Richland 2:
- Catawba Trail Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Muller Road Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Richland Northeast High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Saluda:
- Saluda Primary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Sumter:
- Crosswell Drive Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Manchester Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Pocalla Springs Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Wilson Hall: fewer than 5 student cases
DHEC included the following “key points” about the school data:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school
Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools
At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts
Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports
There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
