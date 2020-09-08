DHEC launches new project to help businesses curb the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new project has been launched by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to encourage businesses to use certain practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The project, which is found on DHEC’s “Stay SC Strong” website, provides four practices for business leaders to follow to keep their employees and customers safe.
They are:
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces
- Require everyone to wear a cloth face covering
- Increase ventilation air exchanges where possible
- Discourage unwell patrons or staff from visiting in person
The “Stay SC Strong” website also provides resources on social distancing and how to cope with stress during the pandemic.
