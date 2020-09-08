DHEC confirms rabid raccoon in Richland County, one person possibly exposed to rabies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a raccoon found near Blossom Street and Poinsettia Street in Columbia has tested positive for rabies.
The department added that one person has been referred to their health care provider after being exposed to the raccoon.
The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on September 3 and the results were confirmed one day later.
According to DHEC, the raccoon is the sixth animal in Richland County to test positive for rabies this year. Across the state, there have been 116 cases of rabid animals confirmed this year.
If your pet has been wounded and you’re not sure how the wound happened, officials said you should consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies. If this is the case, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office in Columbia at 803-896-0620.
